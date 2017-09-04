TxDOT set to open Port Aransas Ferry to the public

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Transportation said its ready to open the Port Aransas Ferry to the public starting Tuesday, but on a scaled back basis for now.

Crews will operate two large ferries capable of carrying 28 vehicles and one smaller vessel that carries 20. Operations are normally 24 hours a day, but for now will be limited between the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The ferry was opened last week to first responders, emergency crews and vehicles approved by the City of Port Aransas.

