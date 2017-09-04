KIII
Close

TxDOT set to open Port Aransas Ferry to the public

The Texas Department of Transportation said its ready to open the Port Aransas Ferry to the public starting Tuesday, but on a scaled back basis for now.

KIII Staff , KIII 7:51 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Transportation said its ready to open the Port Aransas Ferry to the public starting Tuesday, but on a scaled back basis for now.

Crews will operate two large ferries capable of carrying 28 vehicles and one smaller vessel that carries 20. Operations are normally 24 hours a day, but for now will be limited between the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The ferry was opened last week to first responders, emergency crews and vehicles approved by the City of Port Aransas.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories