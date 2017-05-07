TxDOT's interactive game helps create safer drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driving safe is not just the responsibility of the driver, but also the passenger.

On Saturday, TxDOT invited the public to participate in their Texas Road Watchers game.

It puts the participant in the passenger seat and has them focus on different hazards on the road.

This interactive experience is all part of TxDOT's Be Safe, Drive Smart campaign.

Traffic specialists said that speeding, distracted driving and drunk driving are some of Texas's common hazards.

