U-Haul crashes into southside residence, driver detained

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A southside home had an unexpected and unwelcome visitor Thursday morning when a U-Haul trailer came crashing into the residence.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Cain, near Holly and Everhart.

Police said the driver ran from the scene but returned about 30 minutes later. He was detained as authorities tried to determine if he was under the influence of something.

