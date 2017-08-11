U.S. Border Patrol finds 86 immigrants

The U.S. Border Patrol is continuing their effort to curb illegal immigration. This week, agens from the Weslaco Border Patrol station found 86 undocumented immigrants near a canal in Hidalgo, Texas, just south of McAllen.

KIII 5:25 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

