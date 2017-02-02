U.S. Marshals arrest Pete Valdez
U.S. Marshals captured 31-year-old Pete Valdez Thursday morning in Tulsa County, Okla., who had two warrants for his arrest out of Nueces County. One was for injury to a child causing serious mental deficiency or impairment, and athe other for continuous
KIII 5:18 PM. CST February 02, 2017
More Stories
-
City announces Labonte Park Easter reservation datesFeb. 2, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
-
58th annual South Texas Trail Ride beginsFeb. 2, 2017, 5:58 p.m.
-
Del Mar College seeks public input on new conceal carry lawFeb. 2, 2017, 11:19 a.m.