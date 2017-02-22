U.T. Marine Science Institute Summer Camp
PORT ARANSAS (KIII 3 NEWS) - This summer your children can discover the world of Marine Plankton and underwater drone technology! The Science Summer Field Experience runs Mon. - Fri. through June 5-June 30 and accepts grades 3rd-8th. Register now !
February 22, 2017
