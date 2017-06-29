UBER announces its return to Corpus Christi at Transportation Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - UBER officially announced its return to Corpus Christi Thursday.

It was Transportation Thursday at the Selena Auditorium.

The general manager of Uber, David Brightman, along with Coastal Bend agencies gathered to deliver the news.

Brightman said, "Texans, from Corpus Christi, can now request a ride or earn extra income at the tap of a button".

Paulette Kluge, CEO of the Corpus Christi Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that they're excited about UBER's return and it's a win for residents and visitors.

In May, Governor Abbot signed a bill that created statewide regulations on ride-sharing companies, this canceled out stricter rules made my cities across the state.

Soon after, Council Member Ben Molina wrote a letter inviting the company back to the City.

© 2017 KIII-TV