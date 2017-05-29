Uber looks to make a return to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A bill signed Monday by Governor Abbott could bring ride sharing companies like Uber back to Corpus Christi. You might recall it was in March of last year when both Uber and Lyft left the City after our local City Council passed an ordinance beefing up background checks which would have required fingerprinting of drivers.

Following the passage of the bill once local City Council member reached out to Uber letting the company know Corpus Christi is "open for business".

