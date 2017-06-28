Uber returns to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The ride sharing service, Uber will be making a return to the Coastal Bend Thursday after a fifteen month absence from the area.

Last year a city ordinance required that ride-hailing drivers for Uber, Lyft, and Get Me submit a fingerprint-based background check.

The three companies opted to leave the area after the new requirements, ride-sharing services Tride and Fare chose to continue operations.

This year the state legislature removed strict local ordinances and placed a new law that requires the corporations to pay an annual fee, have a state permit, and undergo local, state, and criminal background checks.

Tride has announced they would leave the area once Uber resumes operations.

A news conference will be taking place Thursday at the Selena Auditorium regarding transportation services in Corpus Christi.

