UBER to launch in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Uber is planning a return to Corpus Christi.

According to a news release, the general manager of Uber, David Brightman, will be in town Thursday to discuss the ride share company's future plans with the city.

In March of 2016, both Uber and Lyft left the City after our local City Council passed an ordinance beefing up background checks which would have required the fingerprinting of drivers.

In May, Governor Abbot signed a bill that created statewide regulations on ride-sharing companies, this canceled out stricter rules made my cities across the state.

Shortly after that, Councilman Ben Molina wrote a letter to Uber inviting them back to Corpus Christi.

