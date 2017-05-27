Umpire at baseball game collapses from heat exhaustion and dehydration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The umpire at Moody's playoff baseball game passed out Saturday.

Ambulances were quick to give him aid.

The umpire experienced heat exhaustion and was also dehydrated.

If you know you are going to be spending lengthy amounts of time outside and especially if you are being active, it is critical to drink water before and during the time you are outside.

With these being the first string of the summertime feeling days, many are not acclimated to the heat yet.

