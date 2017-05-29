Umpire faints at baseball game

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Large Crude Oil Ship Makes It's Way To Coastal Bend
-
Comal and Guadalupe River closed due to severe weather
-
Imperial Cafe Fire
-
Car erupts in flames in early morning
-
Bill's Forecast
-
Falfurrias Eliminated After Controversial Call
-
Wreckers ride in memory of fallen SA firefighter, Scott Deem
-
Umpire passes out from heat
-
Moody Rallies For Two Wins On Saturday To Reach Region Final vs. Ray
-
Beeville Punches First Ticket To State In Twenty Years
More Stories
-
Aransas Pass water outages caused by overnight…May 29, 2017, 3:04 p.m.
-
Shoving, threats between reps on House floor during…May 29, 2017, 11:23 a.m.
-
Corpus Christi's Memorial Day ceremony held at Ben Garza GymMay 29, 2017, 12:43 p.m.