Close Understanding importance of balancing high protein diet with other fads Dr. Salim Surani explained why moderation in food is important across all platforms if you are working out or just a couch potato. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:49 AM. CDT August 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The recent death of an Australian mother and fitness lifestyle due to a rare genetic disorder have health experts looking at high protein diets. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS A.B. Quintanilla arrested in court Premont manhunt for stabbing suspect CCPD officer involved in accident Texas Railroad Commissioner talks Port business City begins residential street project Victim in bar shooting identified Veterans Memorial Looking to Finish in 2017 U.S. Border Patrol finds $10.7 in liquid meth Solar Eclipse: What you need to know Copano Bay fishing pier closing More Stories Get a Clue Murder Mystery Dinner Aug 17, 2017, 8:40 a.m. Dismayed by Trump's Charlottesville comments, White… Aug 17, 2017, 8:22 a.m. Adopt Cyclone on Paws for Pets Aug 17, 2017, 8:10 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs