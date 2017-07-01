Underwater robot competition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M Corpus Christi's College of Science and Engineering is hosting several summer camps during the next couple months. The camps are for middle and high school students who are a part of STEM or show an advanced interest in science, technology, engineering of mathematics.
Students built underwater ROV robots for the competition, all taking place at TAMU-CC's pool. The winners will be announced later in the day.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs