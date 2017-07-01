KIII
Close

Underwater robot competition

Madeleine Dart, KIII 12:49 PM. CDT July 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M Corpus Christi's College of Science and Engineering is hosting several summer camps during the next couple months. The camps are for middle and high school students who are a part of STEM or show an advanced interest in science, technology, engineering of mathematics. 
 
Students built underwater ROV robots for the competition, all taking place at TAMU-CC's pool. The winners will be announced later in the day. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories