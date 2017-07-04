United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce announces president, CEO finalist

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce will be announcing the finalist for their vacant President and CEO spot.

Kresten Cook was named interim president after Annette Medlin resigned for a position at the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce in Fishersville, Virginia.

Since the resignation, the chamber has been conducting a nationwide search for a new president.

That finalist will be announced later this afternoon.

