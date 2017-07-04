KIII
Close

United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce announces president, CEO finalist

KIII 4:37 AM. CDT July 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce will be announcing the finalist for their vacant President and CEO spot.

Kresten Cook was named interim president after Annette Medlin resigned for a position at the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce in Fishersville, Virginia. 

Since the resignation, the chamber has been conducting a nationwide search for a new president. 

That finalist will be announced later this afternoon.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories