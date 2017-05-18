Unpleasant smell leads to temporary closure of Robstown's Driscoll Elementary

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Classes at the Robert Driscoll Elementary School have been canceled for the next two days. The Robstown Independent School District posted on social media that the campus will be closed on Thursday, May 18th and Friday, May 19th.

The district along with the City of Robstown Utility Systems are working to create an action plan to find the cause of an "unpleasant" smell. Initial reports indicate the smell is not harmful to Students, Faculty, or Staff.

The classes on the campus are expected to resume on Monday, Mat 22nd.

