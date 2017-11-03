Unveiling Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Selena's brand new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was set to be unveiled Friday, and Kiii News Anchor Joe Gazin was there waiting for the big reveal.

It was Selena Day in L.A.

For the family of Selena Quintanilla, it's an event that is not only deserved but long overdue.

For many of Selena's fan around the world, she carries significance far beyond her music.

Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga, Selena's older sister, was moved when she got the rare honor earlier this week of assisting in the preparation of the permanent sidewalk tribute.

"I will cherish this moment forever," Suzette said. "I was pretty emotional. I kept myself together, but it was pretty powerful. It was really cool."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and longtime friend and fellow Texan Eva Longoria will be speaking as the star is finally unveiled Friday night. They will join thousands of other dignitaries, musicians and devoted Selena fans.

