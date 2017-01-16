Upcoming Events at the Museum of Science and History

Spring break camp registration is now open, be sure call 361-826-4667 to register while spots are open.

Other Upcoming Events:

Teacher Preview Night is this Wednesday, January 18th from 5:30- 8 pm.

Homeschoolers Day is Friday, January 20th from 10 am-12 pm. $5 for members and $10 for non members Kids from Kinder- 12th grade are welcome.

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail with the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History February 11th.

