Update On CCISD's new anti-bullying policy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been two weeks since the new school year started here in Corpus Christi. In that short time one school district has already had 10 cases of bullying reported. That includes some cases of cyber bullying.
Our Michelle Pedraza took a closer look at how CCISD campuses are implementing a new Texas law aimed at putting a stop to bullying.
