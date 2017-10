CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Residents at Rincon Point Apartments in Taft received good news Wednesday.

Word came down that they were not properly told to move out and they now have 30 days before they need to vacate.

Taft's city manager said they're going to use that time to re-inspect those apartments and possibly find a way to allow residents to stay where they are.

