UPDATE: Victim in late night Motorcycle accident identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to police a call came in right before 7:00 p.m. of a motorcycle accident at the 4900 Block of Highway 181 heading northbound.

Corpus Christi Police Department said, the 51-year-old man was speeding down the highway when he clipped a car causing him to be thrown over 100 feet from the wreck.

The Driver of the motorcycle was James Thomas Martin II; Thomas was a resident of Miamisburg Ohio. According to the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner, Thomas was in the area working for a roofing company out of San Antonio, and was said to be a very friendly man by employees.

Thomas is said to have suffered massive head injuries, and was weaving in and out of traffic before the accident occurred. Thomas died on the scene,the other car had minor damage and no injuries.

