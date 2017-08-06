UPDATE: Vigil planned for Boy Scouts involved in boating accident, investigation underway

File (Photo: Associated Press)

AUSTIN - An investigation by Texas Game Wardens is underway after a two Hallsville Boy Scouts died and one was seriously injured after their sailboat collided with a powerline some time before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Lake O' the Pines Marina on Alley Creek in Marion County Texas.

When game wardens arrived at the scene, they found a Hobiecat Catamaran in flames with its sails up around 300 yards north of the power lines.

Wardens then found the 18-year-old aboard the boat a 16-year-old in the water a short distance away from it.

Both teens suffered severe injuries and had passed away.

A third victim, an 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a boat nearby and was given CPR by a few good Samaritans.

The boy was taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.

The three boys involved were 11, 16 and 18 years of age and were members of Boy Scout Troop 620 in Hallsville.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the Catamaran sailboat the boys were on collided with an overhead transmission power line and Texas Game Wardens believe the boys were electrocuted as a result of that collision.

All three scouts were wearing personal floatation devices at the time of the incident.

The injured Boy Scout is currently in critical condition.

As of now, the boys' identities have not been released at this time.

A vigil for the boys will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at Hallsville City Park.

