Urging pet owners to provide heartworm prevention

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There are only two days left until the Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon, and on 3News Friday we talked about a parasite that can effect both dogs and cats.

Heartworms are usually more common in dogs than cats. The roundworm is transmitted by mosquito bites and during these summer months, veterinarians are encouraging pet owners to take preventative measures to protect your furry friend from the parasite.

"Heartworm treatment, a dog about 56 pounds is $500-$1,000, which can easily be prevented by giving your dog heartworm prevention through your veterinarian," said Yvette Guerrero, Clinic Director at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Guerrero adds that the first symptoms of heartworms include coughing and your dogs fur becoming coarse.

