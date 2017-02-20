KIII
U.S. Coast Guard apprehends illegal fishing boat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The U.S. Coast Guard detected a Mexican "lancha" boat illegally fishing Sunday in federal water off the South Texas coast this weekend.

A "lancha" is a Mexican fishing boat that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile and one outboard motor. It is capable of exceeding speeds of 30 miles-per-hour and is  often used to fish illegally in the U.S.

Officials said four Mexican fisherman were detained, along with 164 red snapper totaling 320 pounds and illegal gear. The fisherman were transferred to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

