U.S. Coast Guard continues tarball cleanup efforts

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some members of the U.S. Coast Guard were on Padre Island Tuesday working to clean up tarballs that have washed ashore.

Specifically, two large tarballs had washed ashore.

The Texas General Land Office is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard sector from Corpus Christi to patrol our coastline and properly dispose of the patties. It's not something new to the area, and in fact the tar can occur naturally according to experts.

Samples will also be taken and analyzed to see where it is coming from.

The partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office will continue through hurricane season.

