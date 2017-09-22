U.S. Coast Guard, Texas GLO testing overturned boats since Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office are teaming up to check for overturned boats that have possibly been leaking fuel into the bays since Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, a contractor checked out two overturned boats in Aransas Pass to see if they are causing any environmental damgae under the water line.

If you have a boat that is currently submerged, call 1-877-458-9377.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV