U.S. Marshals searching for Three Rivers prison escapee

THREE RIVERS (KIII NEWS) - Out of Live Oak County.

U.S. Marshals are searching for a 36-year old Federal inmate who walked away from a prison camp in Three Rivers.

Officials say Humberto Suarez walked away from the grounds of the Federal Corrections unit on State Highway 72 Tuesday.

According to The Progress, Suarez was discovered missing around midnight. He was sentenced to 12-years in prison for three counts of marijuana possession.

Suarez is described as five-feet two-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. This is the fourth escape since March.

Call 713-718-4800 if you have any information that could lead to his arrest.

