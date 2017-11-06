U.S. Navy jet makes emergency landing due to engine fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews were called out to the Corpus Christi International Airport just after noon Monday after a plane's engine caught fire upon takeoff and had to circle back to land.

Witnesses called 3News reporting a low-flying plane approaching the airport with flames coming from its engine. They also reported hearing a loud booming sign coming from the plane.

According to CCIA officials, a U.S. Navy 737 jet that took off from the airport circled around after a problem was reported with its left engine during takeoff. The jet circled around and landed back on the same runway, where emergency crews were on standby but were not needed.

Officials said two people were onboard and the plane was carrying 6,000 gallons of fuel. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Eyewitnesses initially told 3News the plane involved was a U.S. Navy training jet, but the Chief of Naval Air Training confirmed that was not the case.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV