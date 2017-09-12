Utility assistance and free driver's license replacement cards

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The group is taking applications for utility assistance is your home suffered damage during the storm more than 2 weeks ago. You have two chances to file for the assistance program. Tuesday, September 12, 2017 and Wednesday, September 13 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. stop by 2323 Highway 361 in Ingleside for help. You need to bring 30 day proof of income and a current electric bill.

Also, the Department of Public Safety is trying to make it easy to replace your driver's license or identification cards if Hurricane Harvey turned your life upside down. Over the next 3 Saturdays you will be able to replace them for free. If you live in a county with a disaster declaration, you qualify. Just visit the DPS office on Twin River off I-37 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

