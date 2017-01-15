Utility Work to Impact Traffic along McArdle Starting Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi Traffic Engineering office advises residents beginning on Monday, January 18 and for the next two weeks, weather permitting; contractors will be doing utility work in the 5700 block of McArdle Road. During this period, eastbound McArdle Road traffic will be reduced to one lane between Dorothy Drive and Airline Road.

Traffic control devices will guide motorists through the work site. Drivers should expect delays and if possible, seek alternate routes or avoid the area.

For more information, contact Traffic Engineering at (361) 826-3547

