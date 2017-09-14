VA Outpatient Clinic closed due to damage from Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Among the facilities that suffered significant damage in Hurricane Harvey was the Corpus Christi Veteran's Affairs Outpatient Clinic.

The building suffered water damage and beginning Monday, veterans who normally receive primary care services at the clinic will be treated at the Corpus Christi Specialty Outpatient Clinic on Enterprize Parkway or the Patient Aligned Care Team Annex Building, which is near the VA's outpatient clinic.

It is expected to take about 130 days to make repairs to the VA building.

© 2017 KIII-TV