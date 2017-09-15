VA Outpatient Clinic could cost around $1.8 million to restore

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Veteran's Outpatient Clinic off Old Brownsville Road had some major damage as a result of Hurricane Harvey. 3News got a look at the damage Friday.

Officials said it will cost around $1.8 million to restore the facility. They said there were roof leaks during the storm and several walls are being knocked down and rebuilt.

"It's pretty much a gut job," said Joe Perez, Director of the Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System.

Perez said they hope to reopen in 120 days, but for now, veterans are being treated in nearby facilities.

