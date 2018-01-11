Valero donates $100,000 to Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Valero presented a check Tuesday for $100,000 to representatives from the Christus Spohn Health System.

The Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center has been open for a year, and the money will fund two new care coordination rooms.

"We really make it a one-stop shop where they get the preventive care, they get the initial analysis if they have to see a primary care physician they can do that. If they have an immediate need we have the quick care that's a part of this center," said Estela Chapa of Christus Spohn Healthcare.

"We recognize that state of the art facilities like this one are important to our community in helping to provide the health care that a lot of residents need," said Darcy Schroeder of Valero.

The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Center is a new faculty that combines health care counselors, doctors, and nurses with on-site clinics, a drive-through pharmacy, urgent care and more.

