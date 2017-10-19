Valero golf tournament benefits 28 local non-profits

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Valero raised a record $11 Million during their annual charity golf tournament, and $600,000 of that will go to 28 local charities.

The funds were raised by the 2017 Valero Texas open and Benefit for Children. The funds were presented Thursday to representatives to the 28 different organizations.

