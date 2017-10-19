Close Valero golf tournament benefits 28 local non-profits Valero raised a record $11 Million during their annual charity golf tournament, and $600,000 of that will go to 28 local charities. KIII 5:47 PM. CDT October 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Valero raised a record $11 Million during their annual charity golf tournament, and $600,000 of that will go to 28 local charities. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Hollywood Walk of Fame Star announced for Selena Quintanilla Oct 19, 2017, 7:28 p.m. Kingsville hosts HEB's 'Be a Buddy, Not a Bully' program Oct 19, 2017, 6:36 p.m. Local artist commissioned to paint downtown utility boxes Oct 19, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
