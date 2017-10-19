KIII
Valero golf tournament benefits 28 local non-profits

Valero raised a record $11 Million during their annual charity golf tournament, and $600,000 of that will go to 28 local charities.

KIII 5:47 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Valero raised a record $11 Million during their annual charity golf tournament, and $600,000 of that will go to 28 local charities.

