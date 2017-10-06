Valero says worker died from heart attack, not falling

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Valero released a statement Friday regarding the death of a worker at the Valero West plant Wednesday.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office reported that 52-year-old Ezequiel Guzman-Orozco, a contract worker at the plant, fell to his death. However, Valero said early finding from their own investigation show that the worker did not fall but actually suffered a heart attack.

Federal investigators are still looking into it.

