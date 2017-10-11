Valley school district sends supplies to schools affected by Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Santa Rosa Independent School District in the Valley is doing their part to help schools impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The district filled one of their own school buses with boxes of notebooks, binders, folders, pens, pencils and other school necessities. The students started collecting the supplies in early September and the donations kept coming in.

That busload of school supplies was delivered to the Education Service Center Region 2 Wednesday. The supplies will be distributed to schools that need them.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV