Vaughn announces run for Nueces County Commissioner Court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi City Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn was the first to put her name in the hat for Mike Pusley's seat on the Nueces County Commissioner's Court.

Pusley announced Wednesday that he is running for County Judge Loyd Neal's position, leaving his Precinct 1 seat vacant. Vaughn was the first to apply for the spot.

"I think I'm a good fit because most of the precincts are in my district," Vaughn said.



Vaughn is proud to say she is not a politician but rather a community servant.

"This is something that I never thought I would do. But I was a concerned citizen and I wanted someone on the council -- and as I want on the commission, too -- to represent the people," Vaughn said. "Because I am here to serve. I am not a politician. I do not want to be called that. I am a servant to the community and if I ever become a politician I need to get out of what I'm doing."

Vaughn submitted her request for consideration for the Precinct 1 Commissioner position to Judge Neal. She expects that others will apply for the position and added that whether or not she is elected, she plans to run for the County Commissioner's seat come November.

With Commissioner Pusley stepping down from his position to run for county judge, the same does not hold true with Vaughn. City rules allow any councilmember to run for any other non-City office, but if elected they have to resign from their council seat once they take the position.

Judge Neal is not expected to make his decision until the end of 2017.

