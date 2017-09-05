Vector Control: What mosquito spraying zone do you live in?

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you've been out and about lately, you know the mosquitoes have been bad since Hurricane Harvey came to the Coastal Bend. Thankfully, the City's Vector Control has been out spraying for them.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Vector Control will be out spraying zones 21 and 23 on Tuesday, and zones 6, 7, 8 and 11 on Wednesday.

You can check what zone you live in on the map below:

CCPD CCACS Mosquito Spray Routes Map by KIII-TV on Scribd

