Vector Control's mosquito abatement plans

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mosquito season is here, and 3News checked with Corpus Christi's Vector Control to see what plans are in place to keep mosquito populations in control.

Corpus Christi police said Vector Control will spray at schools and public parks before a holiday, or after storms like Tuesday night's. Police also coordinate with school districts whenever schools organize any large outdoor events.

To combat the insects, Vector Control uses Envion, along with larvacide to kill those in their beginning stages. Anywhere there is standing water like ditches, clogged rain gutters and flower pots are mosquito breeding grounds.

Police said Vector Control puts out traps and regularly monitors the mosquito population for any diseases, and if they were to find a positive case, they will take to social media to inform the public.

"So you'll know that a mile from my house there was a mosquito that tested positive for West Nile virus, or St. Louisans Syphilliates, or whatever the case may be," CCPD Lt. Chris Hooper said. "We will put that out there as quickly as possible."

Police said mosquitos are most active during dusk and dawn. The public can help protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and staying indoors during those peak mosquito hours.

Also, stick to insect repellants containing DEET.

