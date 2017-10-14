Vehicle crash causes early morning power outage

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Usually, our Kiii crew goes out to cover the news, but Saturday morning the news happened just outside of our doorstep. About 4:30 a.m. our First Edition team heard a loud crash outside. Upon further inspection, we discovered an SUV that had slammed into a power pole along Mt Vernon just behind our studios. The accident caused damage to the pole and brought down electrical lines. As a result, the power outage affected several businesses including our own studios.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene. Police are now investigating the accident. It took AEP Texas crews about 4 hours to make repairs and restore power.

© 2017 KIII-TV