CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The manager of Blackbeard's received an unexpected call Saturday night that a vehicle had ran into the front of the restaurant located at 3117 Surfside. According to authorities the suspect drove into the building, and left the scene.

After recovering the vehicle down the road from the restaurant, authorities were not able to locate a suspect, and towed the abandoned vehicle. Video of the incident was captured on security cameras at Blackbeard's. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

