KIII
Close

Vendors ready for Saturday's Operation Safe Return

Operation Safe Return is just a day away, and vendors were already at the American Bank Center Friday preparing for the big event.

Madeleine Dart, KIII 6:12 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Operation Safe Return is just a day away, and vendors were already at the American Bank Center Friday preparing for the big event.

It's hosted by the Corpus Christi Police Department and is all about making sure children have what they need to have a safe and successful school year.

Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart went Live from the American Bank Center with the details.

© 2017 KIII-TV

KIII

Operation Safe Return This Saturday!

KIII

Volunteers prepare backpacks for Operation Safe Return

KIII

Operation Safe Return: Back-to-school immunizations

KIII

Three Days until Operation Safe Return

KIII

Organizers prepare for the weekend's Operation Safe Return

KIII

CCPD thanks HEB for Operation Safe Return donation

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories