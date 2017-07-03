VERIFY: Is it illegal to use handicap stall?

Have you ever used a handicapped bathroom stall?

A viewer wanted to know if handicapped bathroom stalls are like handicapped parking spaces. Is it possible to be fined for using them or are they open to anyone?

Our Verify Team took a closer look, and here's what we found:

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, businesses are required to have bathrooms that are accessible to handicapped people.

BUT it says nothing about those stalls being reserved.

Meanwhile, handicapped parking spaces are reserved by law. This means you can be fined for using them without proper documentation.

In conclusion, we can verify it is not illegal to use a handicap bathroom stall.

