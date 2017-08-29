Verify: Is the rumor of a gas shortage true?

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A rumor has been making its rounds on social media warning Coastal Bend residents of a looming gas shortage.

After receiving numerous calls about the rumor, 3News looked into it and found that it's just that -- a rumor.

"Not looking at any suppliers that are out of gasoline," said Patrick DeHan, Senior Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy.

Dehan said there have been some price increases at the wholesale level, with only a slight increase at the pump. He also told 3News that at least two area refineries are getting ready to go back online to continue production.

"As of yesterday, Valero was considering resuming operations at its Corpus Christi refinery," DeHan said. "So Flint Hills Resources is very close to restarting, if they haven't already, and Valero is at least considering restarting its facility soon. So that would certainly be some positive signs."

If you want to find out which stations have gas, or if you want to report that a station is out of gas, you can do that at GasBuddy.com.

© 2017 KIII-TV