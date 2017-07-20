Verify: Jurnee Simpson's letter asking for college money

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A letter going around town has people questioning its authenticity. It claims to be from the daughter of late Corpus Christi Police Chief Floyd Simpson, Jurnee, asking for donations for college money.

Many who have received the letter said they are confused because there is no call-back phone number or home address.

3News decided to reach out and Verify if the letter is real or not, so we contacted Jurnee ourselves.

"It is coming from me," Jurnee said.

Jurnee confirmed herself that it is, in fact, her letter. It is meant to raise money for when she heads off to college in a few weeks.

"I just wanted to reach out to the community to help my mother pay for school," Jurnee said.

Jurnee said she hoped sending the letter out to local businesses would help add to the money she has already saved, along with college grants. She said she had a feeling people might think it was a hoax, but now it has been Verified.

© 2017 KIII-TV