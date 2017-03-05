Veteran needs home for pets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A disabled Vietnam Veteran is facing eviction from his rental home in Flour Bluff.
Tony Hartwell has several pets that also need a home, 37 dogs and cats in all.
Animal Control is now investigating his case.
Hartwell is worried that if he does not find a home for his pets, that they will end up on the street or be put down.
If you would like to help Hartwell, e-mail us at news@kiiitv.com.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs