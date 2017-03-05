KIII
Veteran needs home for pets

Veteran needs help

Kiii Staff , KIII 9:18 PM. CST March 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A disabled Vietnam Veteran is facing eviction from his rental home in Flour Bluff.

Tony Hartwell has several pets that also need a home, 37 dogs and cats in all.

Animal Control is now investigating his case.

Hartwell is worried that if he does not find a home for his pets, that they will end up on the street or be put down.

If you would like to help Hartwell, e-mail us at news@kiiitv.com.

(© 2017 KIII)


