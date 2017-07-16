Veteran opens business dedicated to military fitness

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It started with a Facebook page, over a decade in the military and a dedication to fitness.

A few years ago, husband and father Logan Barton entered the business world.

Barton's businesses, Madfitter and Readymade Gear, aim to highlight military athletics and give back to that community.

He's not stopping there, Barton told Kiii Reporter Madeleine Dart he plans on owning at least ten different businesses by the time he's 50.



