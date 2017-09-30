Veterans Band honors families who lost loved ones at war

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As we honor the brave men and women who defend our country, we can't forget about the loved ones they leave back home.

An event held this Saturday recognized those who lost their sons and daughters at war.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi hosted The Gold Star Mothers and Family Ceremony at Sherrill park Saturday morning.

It was an emotional event, as guest speakers included “Voices from The Battlefield” which were messages from letters written to the families’ days before our heroes fell on the field of battle from Vietnam, The Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ram Chavez, with The Veterans Band said, “Today is not about veterans, it's not about us who served, it's about them. Those that fell on the field of the battle. And we should take time to let the parents know, the families know that we still remember, that we still care."

This event is sponsored by The Corpus Christi Mayor’s Committee For Veterans Affairs.

A Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on November 11th at Sherill park.

© 2017 KIII-TV