Veterans group hosting screening of 'Blood Road' film

(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Coastal Bend veterans group is planning a special screening Saturday of a documentary film called "Blood Road." It tells the story of untra-endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch's journey to Vietnam.

Rusch rode the grueling Ho Chi Minh Trail in search of the site where her father's place crashed. He is listed MIA.

It's a story that hits especially close to home in Nueces County, where four men from this area are still listed as MIA from that conflict.

"It's a beautiful movie about one of our's. It could be our daughter looking for us," Veteran Ram Chavez said. "We invite all veterans, especially Vietnam veterans, to attend. It's free. It tells a story of a daughter looking for her father."

The free screening comes thanks to the Lions Club and will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Funtrackers in Flour Bluff following a 6 p.m. performance from the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi.

© 2017 KIII-TV